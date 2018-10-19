SC Department of Agriculture to hold fall cleanup recycling day Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We may be full swing into fall, but this weekend you can get a little spring cleaning done.
The SC Department of Agriculture is holding a fall cleanup recycling day on Saturday.
It’s going to be set up like a drive-thru and workers will be there to unload your items while you stay in the car.
Here’s what you can bring to be recycled:
-Up to 8 electronics like printers and microwaves
-Up to 5 boxes or bags of paper that needs to be shredded
-Scrap metal like old bikes or shelving
-Up to 8 gallons of hazardous waste like paint or batteries.
Officials do ask that you bring items in sturdy boxes with newspapers stuffed between containers to prevent spills or leave them in the original containers.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Irmo High School.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.