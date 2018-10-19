Palmetto Health is offering free flu shots in 2018 - here’s a list of dates and times to get yours

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Palmetto Health is providing free flu shots to the community beginning throughout October at various churches, schools and community centers in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties.
Palmetto Health and SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) registered nurses will administer the flu shot to anyone six months and older. Insurance is not required. In addition, there will be free food, and health information provided. Shots are available first come, first served.
Flu shots are available at the following times:
- Oct. 1-25 Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital lobby Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.–noon Windsor United Methodist Church 9500 Windsor Lake Blvd., Columbia, SC 29223
- Friday, Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Lexington County Health Department (in conjunction with SC DHEC) 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29073
- Friday, Oct. 26, 4–7 p.m. Logan Elementary School 815 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201
- Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Columbia Church of Christ 1049 Harbor Dr., West Columbia
- Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Sumter Civic Center 700 W. Liberty St., Sumter, SC 29150
For more information, visit PalmettoHealthChildrens.org/flu.
