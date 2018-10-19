Palmetto Health is offering free flu shots in 2018 - here’s a list of dates and times to get yours

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 19, 2018 at 12:45 PM EST - Updated October 19 at 12:45 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Palmetto Health is providing free flu shots to the community beginning throughout October at various churches, schools and community centers in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties.

Palmetto Health and SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) registered nurses will administer the flu shot to anyone six months and older. Insurance is not required. In addition, there will be free food, and health information provided. Shots are available first come, first served.

Flu shots are available at the following times:

  • Oct. 1-25  Palmetto  Health Children’s Hospital lobby  Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon  Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.–noon  Windsor United Methodist Church  9500 Windsor Lake Blvd., Columbia, SC 29223
  • Friday, Oct. 26, 9:30  a.m.–12:30 p.m.  Lexington County Health Department (in conjunction with SC DHEC)  1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29073
  • Friday, Oct. 26, 4–7  p.m.  Logan Elementary School  815 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201
  • Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018,  10 a.m.–1 p.m.  Columbia Church of Christ  1049 Harbor Dr., West Columbia
  • Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018,  10 a.m.–1 p.m.  Sumter Civic Center  700 W. Liberty St., Sumter, SC 29150

For more information, visit PalmettoHealthChildrens.org/flu.

