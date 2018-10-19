Orangeburg man wanted for exposing his private parts to store clerk

ORANGEURG, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg investigators are searching for a man who exposed himself to a store clerk.
Officials say that an employee at The Station reported that a man approached the customer window with his private parts exposed around 1 p.m. on September 5.
The employee said that she greeted the customer initially before he drew attention to his exposed private parts.
The man told the employee to have a “blessed day” before looking down at himself and then walked away, according to the report.
“If anyone recognizes this subject, please call us,” Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This could have been anyone’s mother or sister or even daughter that this was done in front of.”
Anyone with information on the subject is asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550, OCSO investigators at 803-533-5824, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.