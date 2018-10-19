NY limo accident victims died of ‘multiple severe traumatic blunt force injuries,’ autopsy says

(CNN) – The autopsy results from a deadly Oct. 6 limo crash in Schosharie, NY, show all 20 victims died due to “multiple severe traumatic blunt force injuries,” according to New York State Police.
For reasons still unknown, the limo, packed with birthday party guests, blew through a stop sign and crashed into a parked SUV.
The dead included all 17 passengers in the limo, the driver and two pedestrians.
Toxicology reports won't be released until the National Transportation Safety Board completes its investigation.
A preliminary report is expected in a few weeks.
New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the modified limo failed inspection and the driver wasn't properly licensed.
Four sisters, a newlywed couple and their friends were among the 20 killed.
It was the deadliest U.S. transportation accident in nearly a decade.
Schosharie is about 40 miles west of Albany in upstate New York.
