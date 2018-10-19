Multiple injuries reported in Upstate school bus crash, official says

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - Multiple injuries have been reported in a Upstate school bus crash Friday afternoon, according to officials.
Abbeville County Schools Superintendent Betty Jo Hall said the bus was one of three buses returning to Westwood Elementary after a field trip.
The crash happened just after 1:20 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol. Officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Sky 4 was over the scene where the bus had run off the side of the highway and into the woods. The back emergency door was open so that children could be taken off the bus.
George McKinney, emergency management coordinator, said there are multiple patients from the crash and a medical helicopter was called for.
Hall said at least two students had been taken to the hospital.
McKinney said that a reunification center has been set up at the National Guard Armory at 6918 Highway 25 North in Greenwood for parents to pickup uninjured children.
Hall said there were fewer than 30 students on the bus when it crashed on Highway 25 at Nations Road.
