The Latest: Afghan polling in Kandahar postponed over attack

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2016 file photo, Gen. Abdul Raziq, Kandahar police chief, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Three top Kandahar officials, including Raziq, were killed by their own guards Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, although a Taliban spokesman who claimed responsibility told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that U.S Gen. Scott Miller, commander of US and NATO troops in Afghanistan was the target. Miller was unhurt but two U.S. troops were injured and evacuated. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, File) (Massoud Hossaini)