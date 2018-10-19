Former Gamecocks help Boston Red Sox take on the World Series

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Big news in Beantown, the Boston Red Sox are heading to the World Series and two former Gamecocks helped them get there.
Former USC Gamecock Jackie Bradley Junior and Steve Pearce helped Boston win 4-1 in game 5 over the Houston Astros.
Bradley, a USC standout and current Red Sox outfielder was named MVP of the American League Championship Series.
The Red Sox will face off against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers in Baseball’s Grand Finale.
That game is Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox were last in the World Series when they won it all in 2013.
