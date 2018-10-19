FIRST ALERT: Much cooler weather coming to the Midlands!

Monday is an Alert Day. You’re going to want to bundle up! We’re forecasting the coldest weather of the season thus far with lows that will be widespread in the upper 30s to low 40s for Monday AM. Start planning ahead so you’ll know how to prepare before heading to work and school. Please don’t leave any pets outdoors for a prolonged period of time with these cold temps. Also, some of your sensitive plants might have to come indoors as well. As the sun rises and gets higher in the sky, temps will respond and eventually make it into the upper 60s for the afternoon, well below where we should be for this time of the year.