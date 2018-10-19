FIRST ALERT: Much cooler weather coming to the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The coldest weather of the season will move into the Midlands by the end of the weekend!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Monday is an Alert Day for some very cold weather moving into the Midlands
· Temps will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday morning
· 40s and 50s Friday AM. Temps will climb low to mid 70s for the afternoon with sun and clouds
· A cold front arrives Saturday, bringing a few scattered showers (30%) but it’s not a washout
· Sunshine is expected Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.
· Then much colder weather moves in
We’ll start your Friday in the 40s. Highs will climb into the 70s by afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. No weather issues today if you’re heading to the Fair or for any Football games this evening.
Overnight tonight temps will stay a little milder. We’ll see temps fall into the low 60s with a few passing clouds.
A cold front pushes through the area Saturday afternoon giving way to a few scattered showers. Right now, rain chances are around 30%. We’re not expecting a washout so no need to cancel any of your plans for your Saturday but just keep in mind there may be a shower or two for the afternoon/evening.
Not only will the front bring a few showers, it also brings the Midlands much cooler weather for Sunday and into early next week. The front will move to our south by Sunday leaving us with temps in the 60s and sunny skies.
Monday is an Alert Day. You’re going to want to bundle up! We’re forecasting the coldest weather of the season thus far with lows that will be widespread in the upper 30s to low 40s for Monday AM. Start planning ahead so you’ll know how to prepare before heading to work and school. Please don’t leave any pets outdoors for a prolonged period of time with these cold temps. Also, some of your sensitive plants might have to come indoors as well. As the sun rises and gets higher in the sky, temps will respond and eventually make it into the upper 60s for the afternoon, well below where we should be for this time of the year.
Weather Forecast:
Today: A cool start. Morning Temps in the mid to upper 40s. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Tonight: A few clouds out there. Temps in the 60s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: More sunshine but much cooler with highs in the 60s.
Monday: A very cold start with temps in the 30s. Sunshine and mid 60s for the afternoon.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.