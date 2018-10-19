Columbia’s Buddy Walk set for Sunday at Saluda Shoals

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Sunday, hundreds of people are expected at Saluda Shoals Athletic Complex for the 19th Annual Columbia Buddy Walk.
The walk raises money for Down Syndrome research and for Family Connection of South Carolina to help support Midlands families of children with the genetic disorder.
“The key is to bring together the community to celebrate the abilities of all children and especially those with down syndrome,” said Padgett Mozingo with Family Connection of SC. “To celebrate what they can do and all the riches that their lives bring to not only their families, but the community in general.”
Last year more than 2100 people turned out to celebrate 92 buddies with Down Syndrome who ranged in ages from infancy into their 50s.
“When they’re on stage and look out and see a sea of people cheering for them and smiling for them, that’s what we all deserve in life,” Mozingo said. “We all deserve to be accepted and included and celebrated for what we can do and not just focus on what people can’t do.” Organizers have set a goal of 75,000 dollars for the walk, but as of this morning about $31,000 has been raised.
They believe because of the recent hurricanes, people may be more stretched financially.
If you can help them reach their goal or want to be a part of the walk, visit the Buddy Walk website here.
