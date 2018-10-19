Columbia Police searching for missing 62-year-old man

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man.
Officers say John Hewett was reported missing on Thursday by his family when he didn’t return home work. Hewett was last seen at his home on Gadsden Street.
Hewett’s family says this is not normal behavior for him and they are very concerned about his safety and well-being.
Investigators say Hewett typically drives a black 2011 SAAB bearing South Carolina license plate: 2324JY, and a Colorado license plate on the front bumper, with a Vail Ski Resort sticker on the rear bumper.
Anyone with any information on where John Hewett is located is urged to contact Crimestoppers
