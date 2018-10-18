Silva named Preseason All-SEC first-team selection for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina senior center Chris Silver was named to the Preseason All-SEC first team on Wednesday.
Silva returns to the Gamecocks for his final campaign after averaging a team-high 14.3 points and eight rebounds as a junior. Last year, Silva was an All-SEC first-team selection along with earning a spot on the league’s All-Defensive Team and taking co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Silva also led the Gamecocks averaging 1.4 blocks per game.
In his career, Silva has 15 double-doubles, 55 games where he’s scored double figures, and 39 games where he has posted two blocks or more.
South Carolina opens regular season play at home against USC Upstate on Nov. 6.
