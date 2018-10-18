Richland County man charged with attempted murder in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - West Columbia police have arrested and charged a Richland County man in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this week.
Antonio Eugene Howell, 37, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers say on October 16, Howell shot a person after the two got into a verbal argument at 450 Meeting Street in West Columbia. Howell reportedly shot the victim twice and then left the scene.
Howell is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
