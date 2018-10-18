PLAYER TO WATCH: Irmo’s Flowers provides energetic boost to Yellow Jackets’ offense

IRMO, SC (WIS) - When Irmo running back Kendrell Flowers takes the field, energetic is the one word that comes to mind when you watch him play.
The Yellow Jackets senior is always looking to be the spark his team needs each and every day they strap on the pads.
“Kendrell brings a lot of energy to the field and the kids kind of follow his lead a whole lot,” said Irmo head coach Reggie Kennedy. “That’s one of the things we always talk about: bringing energy, bringing some emotion to the field. I think, with his added energy he brings to the field, I think the kids, they follow his lead when it comes to that.”
Flowers has been the leader of the Irmo rushing attack this season. He has posted 585 yards and nine touchdowns on 71 carries. While he has no issues running downhill after taking a handoff, Flowers said he models his game after two popular NFL running backs.
“I’d probably say Le’Veon Bell, but I’m trying to get to Saquan (Barkley’s) level – the power in my legs, that burst, that acceleration. Those two are the main guys.”
Kennedy said flowers has received nearly 30 scholarship offers to play for programs across the country. However, Flowers has committed to play for Wake Forest. For him, Winston-Salem has felt a lot like home since he first visit.
“I’m big on academics,” said Flowers. “You know, that’s a great school for academics. The players there, they treat me like their little brother. I still communicate with mostly all their players to this day. Just them making me feel like I’m at home even though I’m not home, that was a big factor.”
With his senior season winding down, Flowers said he’s 100 percent to Wake Forest and he hopes to sign in December or February. It’s a day he’s been looking forward to for quite some time.
“It’s going to be a huge day because this is a decision I’m making for 20 years down the road, not four," Flowers said. “It’s going to be a huge day for me. All my family’s going to be there. So, I can’t wait.”
For now, his focus is on helping Irmo win a state championship. It’s a goal that would simply be icing on the proverbial cake.
“A state championship would mean a lot to me,” Flowers said. “Not only me but Irmo. It would be the first ring since 2011, I think, so it would be a huge accomplishment for all of us. We put that in the gameplan every week. We’re trying to play for a state championship. So, if we do that, if we get the opportunity and we win...that’s going to mean a lot.”
The Yellow Jackets return to action next week when they face Sumter at Freddie Solomon Field in Sumter.
