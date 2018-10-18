One dead in single-vehicle accident near Monticello Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle car accident Wednesday night.
The accident happened around 10:10 p.m. on Winterwood Rd. off of Monticello Rd. The driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata was driving south on Winterwood Rd. when they ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The car overturned, trapping the driver. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, officials said.
SCHP is investigating the crash. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
