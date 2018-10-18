McMaster and Smith face off in first of two televised gubernatorial debates

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina voters head to the polls in the General election in just a few weeks, and Wednesday night the two candidates running Governor, incumbent Governor Henry McMaster and State Representative James Smith, battled over the issues in their first of two televised debates.
With polls showing Smith trailing McMaster in the Governor's race, Rep. Smith pressed the governor early and often on everything from education to infrastructure while the governor insisted the state is winning under his leadership - all of it setting up a very clear choice heading forward in the race.
The two candidates will square off once again next week in Greenville for the second and final debate and then voters have their final say November 6 - less than 3 weeks away.
