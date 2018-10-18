Lexington Police searching for shooting suspect, residents urged to stay inside their homes

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police are searching for an 18-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that happened Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Roberts Street searching for a black male. The 18-year-old is said to have a white t-shirt on and red pants.
Residents in the area are urged by authorities to stay inside their homes and lock their doors. Officers say to call 911 if you see anyone that matches the description of the suspect.
