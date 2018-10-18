Gamecocks’ punter Charlton named National Punter of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina punter Joseph Charlton was named the National Punter of the Week by the Ray Guy Award committee this week for his performance against Texas A&M last week.
The former A.C. Flora standout punted the ball six times for 304 yards averaging 50.7 yards per attempt. Of his six punts, three of them landed inside the 20-yard line and five traveled 50 yards or more. Charlton’s longest punt of the day was a 61-yard boot that pinned the Aggies on their own 11-yard line.
On the season, Charlton has punted 22 times for 997 yards. Charlton has had seven punts land inside the 20 while eight punts were 50 yards or longer. In his career, he’s had 77 punts averaging 44 yards, giving him the best mark in program history for punters with at least 75 attempts.
South Carolina returns to action next week when they host Tennessee at 7:30 p.m.
