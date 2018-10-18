FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are taking a tumble

Temperatures Take A Tumble
Cool High pressure overhead today will give us a much cooler morning and a cooler, less humid day with highs only around 70 degrees.
A stronger cold front arrives Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front…behind the front is the much cooler air. Highs in the 60s Sunday and Monday with lows in the upper 30s to Near 40. Bit warmer as we move through the week. Next front comes in by Wednesday.
Weather Headlines:
- Wonderful Fall weather Today and Friday! Carolina sunshine and cool temperatures
- Major cold front arrives on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely during the day.
- Much colder for Sunday – Tuesday. Highs in the 60s to near 70. Lows upper 30s to Lower 40
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Cooler and less humid. High Near 70
Tonight: Clear. Chilly! Lows lower to middle 40s
Friday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs lower 70s
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.