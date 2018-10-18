FIRST ALERT: Expecting temperatures in the 30s and 40s by Monday morning!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for some of the coldest weather of the season!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Monday is an Alert Day.
· Temperatures will dip in to the upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday morning. Plan ahead!
· In the meantime, temperatures will be chilly Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Highs will climb into the low 70s.
· A cold front arrives Saturday, bringing a few scattered showers (30%).
· Sunshine is expected Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through our Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies as high pressure controls our weather. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s, so bundle up!
We’ll start your Friday in the 40s. Highs will climb into the 70s by afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry.
A cold front pushes through the area Saturday, giving way to a few scattered showers. Right now, rain chances are around 30%. We’re not expecting a washout. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Once the front is to our south by Sunday, we’ll see highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Then, by Monday morning, bundle up again! Monday is an Alert Day. We are forecasting morning temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, mainly between 38 and 42 degrees. Start planning ahead so you’ll know how to prepare before heading to work and school. Don’t forget about your pets. Some of your sensitive plants might have to come indoors as well. Highs will climb in to the mid to upper 60s by Monday afternoon.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Much Cooler. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NE 5 mph.
Friday: A Cold Start. Morning Temps in the mid to upper 40s. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds: E/NE 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.