FIRST ALERT: Expecting temperatures in the 30s and 40s by Monday morning!

Then, by Monday morning, bundle up again! Monday is an Alert Day. We are forecasting morning temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, mainly between 38 and 42 degrees. Start planning ahead so you’ll know how to prepare before heading to work and school. Don’t forget about your pets. Some of your sensitive plants might have to come indoors as well. Highs will climb in to the mid to upper 60s by Monday afternoon.