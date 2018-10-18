FIRST ALERT: Bundle up! Temps will dip into the 30s and 40s Monday morning!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Monday is an Alert Day. We’re expecting some of the coldest weather of the season Monday morning.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Monday is an Alert Day.
· Temperatures will settle into the upper 30s and lower 40s as you’re heading to work and school Monday morning.
· Start planning ahead.
A cold front will slide through the Midlands through the weekend. Colder weather will settle in behind the front. In fact, by the time you’re heading to work and school Monday morning, you’ll need to bundle up. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, generally ranging from 38 to 42 degrees.
Start planning ahead now. Don’t forget about your pets during this chilly weather. Also, any sensitive plants might need to come indoors.
High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s by Monday afternoon.
