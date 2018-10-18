Fiberglass manufacturer Jushi USA looking to quickly hire 400 workers in the Midlands

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A fiberglass product manufacturer that recently opened an 80,000-ton production line in Richland County is looking to hire 400 employees for work immediately.
Jushi USA is looking for 400 manufacturing production workers for their facility, located in Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia.
The China Jushi Corporation is a leading supplier of fiberglass reinforcements and fabrics to the worldwide reinforced plastics industry.
Jushi’s first manufacturing site in North America – is the largest economic development announcement in Richland County since Union Camp hatched plans for a $600 million paper mill in Eastover in 1981. The new production line is designed to supplement the growing composite material industry in the United States.
The company is in its first wave of hiring - in all, Jushi USA hopes to bring 800 total jobs to South Carolina to work on its $500 million, 80,000-ton production line.
ReadySC, the state’s economic development recruiting and training program, is assisting Jushi. Job descriptions and qualifications, as well as a link to submit online applications for all available positions, can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.