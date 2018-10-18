Democrats have 2020 vision with stops in SC as President Trump continues GOP push

(CNN/WIS) - Is it too early to think about November 2020? Some Democrats don’t think so.
With the 2018 midterms still more than two weeks away, a number of potential candidates were in early primary states on Thursday.
This, as President Trump begins a multi-state swing out west to help Republican candidates this November. At rally after rally, President Donald Trump has been on a blitz to boost Republican fortunes next month.
But even as they support their party’s midterm candidates, some Democrats may be looking further ahead, with many heading to places like South Carolina in the coming weeks.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was in South Carolina on Thursday, home of an early 2020 presidential primary.
The billionaire businessman, one week after announcing he’d re-registered as a Democrat, took aim at the president on trade.
"I think the trade policies of this administration are disastrous for America,” Bloomberg said.
New Jersey Democratic Senator Corey Booker also visited South Carolina on Thursday.
"Right now we are called to stand up and participate to ensure that we have a democracy to pass onto our children,” Booker said while in Orangeburg.
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was headed for New Hampshire. For some weighing a 2020 bid, it’s about introducing themselves to voters in early states and for donors.
Others need little introduction.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, accepting a Civil Rights award in Memphis on Wednesday, has sharp criticism for the president’s handling of events like last year’s Charlottesville clashes and said the president has prompted a critical moment.
"We’re once again living through literally a battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said.
President Trump may be campaigning for midterm candidates right now, but FEC filings this week showed his re-election bid has already raised more than $100 million for 2020.
Copyright 2018 CNN via WIS. All rights reserved.