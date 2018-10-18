Columbia drivers rank among fastest in the US, new study says

By Emily Smith | October 18, 2018 at 7:13 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 7:13 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia, South Carolina drivers have a need for speed, according to a new study.

The city ranked in the top 25 fastest driving cities in the US in a study conducted by online insurance comparison marketplace QuoteWizard.

QuoteWizard analyzed self-reported data from users on driving infractions, which includes speeding tickets. These rankings are based on over one million data points on speeding infractions from 2017. Cities ranked ‘speediest’ have the highest rate of speeding tickets per driver.

From faster to slower, these are the top 25 fastest driving cities in the US:

1. Wichita

2. Omaha

3. Boise

4. Portland

5. Richmond

6. Columbia, SC

7. Salt Lake City

8. Minneapolis

9. Charleston

10. Virginia Beach

11. Greenville, SC

12. Charlotte

13. Durham

14. Columbus

15. Kansas City

16. Bay Area

17. Riverside

18. Seattle

19. Greensboro

20. Fresno

21. Cleveland

22. Sacramento

23. Bakersfield

24. Austin

25. Denver

