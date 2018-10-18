Columbia councilman reinstated after being suspended following domestic violence incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia City Councilman who stood accused of domestic violence two years ago has been reinstated to his position on council.
Governor Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order on Wednesday allowing Moe Baddourah to return to his duties as councilman.
Baddourah was suspended from Columbia City Council months following a 2016 domestic violence charge. That charge has since been disposed.
Baddourah issued a statement Wednesday saying, in part, "I am now free to return to serve you, the citizens of the City of Columbia. I assure you that throughout this period of suspension, which has now ended, that I stayed well informed and will hit the ground running tomorrow morning for you."
You can read Baddourah’s entire statement as well as the Executive Order issued from Governor McMaster below.
