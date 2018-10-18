Bond set for Lexington man involved in standoff, facing hit-and-run, meth charges

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -A bond hearing was held at the Lexington County Bond Court for 28-year-old Matthew Johns on Thursday. Johns was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday after barricading himself inside a home on Conventry Drive for five hours.
He is facing charges that include possession of methamphetamine, a hit-and-run, failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving along with driving with a suspended license. The judge said he is a danger to the community.
He was given a cash surety bond totaling $41,710 dollars. The judge is also requiring a GPS monitor to be placed on his ankle.
According to Judge Johnson, Johns also failed to appear in court and failed to pay a traffic ticket once before.
Officers say after five hours of negotiation, an emergency team deployed gas into the home, forcing Johns out where he surrendered to authorities. He was not arrested for the standoff, police were there for his other charges.
His next court appearance is Dec 13 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.