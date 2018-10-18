Anonymous tip credited with helping Lexington officers locate 18-year-old shooting suspect

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police say an anonymous tip received early Thursday morning is being credited with helping officers locate an 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening.
Christian Jeral Williams, 18, of Gaston is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers responded to the Town and Country Apartments located at 301 Roberts Street just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting where the suspect had fled on foot.
Once on the scene, officers found a black male victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim was transported by Lexington EMS to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
Officers say during the investigation they were able to identify Williams as a suspect and a search for him began. Residents in the area were urged by authorities to stay inside their homes and lock their doors while officials searched.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Aviation Unit assisted the Lexington Police Department in their search efforts but they were not able to find Williams.
At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers received an anonymous tip that Williams was in the area of South Lake Drive and Industrial Boulevard. They dispatched to the area and located Williams who was taken into custody without incident.
Williams was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center where his bond was denied by a judge.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.