Two men charged in Orangeburg Co. in connection to armed robbery that injured one

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two men in Orangeburg County are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection to an armed robbery that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Kendall Goodwin, 29, and Dante Huggins, 28, are each charged with attempted murder, armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“These two individuals showed no regard for this victim’s life when they shot him,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This was completely reckless and senseless.”
Deputies say they received a call from a concerned citizen at about 3 a.m. on September 29 saying a man was knocking on his door asking for help. Once investigators arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body lying in the citizen’s backyard.
The shooting victim told deputies that he was coming from a nightclub when he stopped on a roadside to use the bathroom. He said that is when two men approached him, one armed with a handgun, and shot him as he was stating he had nothing to give them.
The victim said he passed out after being shot and awoke to find himself laying in the road in the rain. He then attempted to get help from two nearby homes before someone finally called the authorities.
“We’d like to thank the US Marshals for assisting our Special Operations team in apprehending these individuals here in Orangeburg County,” the sheriff said. “Individuals such as these need to be off the streets.”
During a hearing Wednesday morning, an Orangeburg County judge set bond on each of the men at $45,000 with a 10 percent option.
