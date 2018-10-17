Two killed in single-vehicle collision with tree in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Interstate 26.
According to officials, two people were traveling west in a 2008 Ford F-350 on I-26 Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. The driver lost control of the truck, which made its way off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver of the truck, according to officials, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The passenger was wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the vehicle.
The driver and passenger have not been identified at this time.
