Two killed in single-vehicle collision with tree in Orangeburg County
By Emery Glover | October 16, 2018 at 10:15 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 10:15 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Interstate 26.

According to officials, two people were traveling west in a 2008 Ford F-350 on I-26 Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. The driver lost control of the truck, which made its way off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the truck, according to officials, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The passenger was wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the vehicle.

The driver and passenger have not been identified at this time.

