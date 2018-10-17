Trailer stolen from Midlands Boy Scout troop located, deputies say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday that a stolen Boy Scout troop’s trailer has been found - and thanked the community for helping located it.
The trailer, belonging to Troop 60 out of Gilbert, was located abandoned off of Liberty Hill Road and had been painted in an attempt to hide the Boy Scout logos.
Some of the contents that were inside when it was stolen over the weekend were found inside of the trailer.
“Thank you to [the] community for sending in tips and sightings of the trailer over the last few days, this is what #LexingtonCounty is about: helping each other. We’re happy the troop will soon have their things back!” the sheriff’s department tweeted.
The community support reached other ears as well - the world famous Louisiana Cajun Navy donated camping supplies to the boys on Tuesday. The items in the trailer were camping supplies for the troop’s upcoming trip.
