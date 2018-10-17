Talk of the Town: Have you had your colonoscopy?

Dr. Frank Berger is the director of the Colon Cancer Research Center at the University of South Carolina. He and others at USC are working on learning more about why the number of young people being diagnosed with colon cancer is increasing. In addition, Dr. Berger and his fellow researchers are digging deeper into the world of microbiomes. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the United States. That’s why health experts highly encourage regular screening tests. In fact, doctors say at least one third of deaths from this cancer could be avoided.