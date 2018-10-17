Sumter officers searching for woman in connection to convenience

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sumter Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman connected to two armed robberies that happened Sunday night in convenience stores.
The first happened at the Young’s located on 1970 Camden Highway and the second happened at the Circle K located at 2295 Broad Street. Officers say both robberies happened between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
In both incidents, a woman entered the store and went to the restroom area. She later approaches the clerks telling them that she is armed and intends to rob the store. Officers say nothing was taken from the first store and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the Circle K.
The woman is then seen getting into a parked vehicle with two men and leaving. The vehicle is described as a tan or light brown four-door vehicle with a gray or silver hood.
The woman is described as a light-skinned African-American in her twenties or thirties, standing about 5 feet tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white flip flops.
Officers say no one was injured in either incidents.
Anyone who may have any information on the woman’s identity is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.