Scope of Michael's fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle

Tasha Hughes, left, splashes her daughter Madison, 4, center, and a friend's son, Gaige Williams, 2, as they cool off in a storage container outside the damaged motel where they are living in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Many residents rode out the storm and have no place to go even though many of the rooms are uninhabitable. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (AP)