2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the Nov. 6 general elections

There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
If you’re like most people, you’re asking yourself this: who’s running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here’s a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls:
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide.
If you want to know who is running, when they filed and more, check out the South Carolina Election Commission website to sort out the candidates by election.
What do I need to bring with me to the polls?
When voting, you need to being a photo ID at your polling place. These are acceptable photo IDs to present to your polling attendant:
- SC Driver's License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
A big question on the Nov. 6 ballot is a 2018 Constitutional Amendment Question. It says:
Would you like to see a sample ballot to see who’s running? You can visit the South Carolina Election Commission website here and find your ballot. For example, this is what a sample ballot could look like for a voter in Lexington County:
If you're planning to vote in the primary, you can check SCVotes.org for your polling location. It's the "Find Your Precinct" option in the upper right.
If you do not have your voter registration card and do not know your precinct name, you can use the "Check Your Voter Registration" feature found in the menu under "Voters."
Remember: polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Anyone who may run into some trouble at the polls can call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-888-OUR-VOTE. The free, nonpartisan hotline will be returning calls leading up to primary day on June 12 and will be live on a primary day between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. By calling the 1-866-OUR-VOTE hotline (or 888-VE-Y-Vota), you can confirm your registration status, find your polling location, and get answers to questions about proper identification at the polls.
Per SCVotes.org, those who wish to vote absentee can go to their county elections office, complete an application, and cast your ballot through Monday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. You can also vote absentee via mail. Visit SCVotes.org for more information.
