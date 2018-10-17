2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the Nov. 6 general elections

Anyone who may run into some trouble at the polls can call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-888-OUR-VOTE. The free, nonpartisan hotline will be returning calls leading up to primary day on June 12 and will be live on a primary day between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. By calling the 1-866-OUR-VOTE hotline (or 888-VE-Y-Vota), you can confirm your registration status, find your polling location, and get answers to questions about proper identification at the polls.