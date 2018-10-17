SC Governor candidates to debate Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We are less than three weeks away from the November Election. On Wednesday, you can hear from both of the candidates running to be the next governor of South Carolina.
Republican Henry McMaster and Democrat James Smith will take part in two gubernatorial debates. The first is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Francis Marion University. WIS Greg Adaline will be there.
The candidates will also take part in another debate on Oct. 25 at Greenville Technical College.
If you want to vote in that race, register by Wednesday, Oct. 17. The voter registration deadline was extended because of Hurricane Florence.
If you plan to register by mail, it must be postmarked by Wednesday. Online registrations must be done before midnight.
If you plan to register in person at a county voter registration office, keep in mind that most offices will close at 5 p.m.
