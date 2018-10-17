Report: Orangeburg County high school student chokes student with belt on bus

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a high school student choked another student with a belt while on the bus.
It happened last Wednesday in the Orangeburg County Consolidated School District Three. The students involved attended Lake Marion High School in Holly Hill.
Right now 17-year-old Jatabious Lee is facing third degree assault and battery charges. A judge set a $2,125 bond for him Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was caught on camera. Now the the mother of the victim is hiring an attorney.
According to the incident report provided by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the victim stated he was sitting down when he felt a belt come across his neck then tighten.
He says the suspect then hit him in the face and they both started fighting.
In the report, the victim says other people started fighting him too and that the bus driver was notified but the bus didn’t immediately stop.
When they got to a scheduled bus stop, the report states a mother of one of the suspect’s got on the bus and threatened to fight the victim as well.
The report states the victim's mother took him to the hospital and the dentist because of damage to his braces.
The victim did not know the name of the other suspects who joined the fight against him.
They have not been charged at this time.
The Orangeburg Consolidated School District Three says all proper protocols have been followed and the proper authorities have been notified.
The district will continue to follow the matter.
