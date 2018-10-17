Police seek attempted murder suspect who shot victim multiple times in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is seeking an attempted murder suspect.
On Oct. 16, an attempted murder incident occurred on Meeting Street in West Columbia, officials said. The suspect shot a person multiple times and fled the scene in a grey/silver in color Chevrolet HHR.
He was driving towards Columbia, according to police.
The victim’s condition is not known at this time. If you recognize the suspect, vehicle, or have any additional information, contact Detective Griffin at 803-936-6276.
