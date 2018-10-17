North Augusta Middle School teacher arrested after daughter left alone in car all day

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - A North Augusta Middle School teacher is facing charges after she reportedly left her 2-year-old daughter in her vehicle for an entire day while she was at work.
According to an incident report from North Augusta Public Safety, 30-year-old Raquel Stevens went to work at North Augusta Middle School on Oct. 12 and did not realize her daughter was still in her vehicle until she came out that evening. She reportedly started driving to seek medical attention, but when the girl became unresponsive, she decided to go to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Walton Way.
Once at the sheriff’s office, EMS was called and took the child to Augusta University Medical Center.
Stevens was later arrested and booked into the Aiken County Detention Center and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Stevens was released on $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.