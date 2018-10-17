North Augusta Middle School teacher arrested after daughter left alone in car all day

Ms. Stevens has been teaching mathematics at North Augusta Middle School for the last three years. She is outgoing, personable and a “favorite teacher” of many students. We can only imagine the anguish that’s associated with an accident of this nature and we join Ms. Stevens and her family in gratitude that the condition of her child is improving. Standard protocols have been employed pending the outcome of the investigation.

Merry Glenna Piccolino, Aiken County Public Schools