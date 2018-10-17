Miranda Parnell is a Carolina Girl, who’s made her way back to the Midlands after reporting at stations across the country.
Miranda graduated from Blythewood High before receiving her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina.
Miranda got her start reporting at a station in Augusta where she worked as the Aiken County reporter.
After leaving Georgia, Miranda reported in Flint, Michigan for two years where she extensively covered the Flint Water Crisis, local politics, and severe weather. During her time there, she was awarded a Regional Emmy for her work reporting invasive species damaging local habitats.
Most recently, Miranda worked at a news station in Dallas, Texas at where she covered human interest stories and co-produced an interactive online web-series.
Now, this Blythewood native is happy to return to area she knows best! If you have any stories ideas or tips for Miranda, follow her on social media @miranda_parnell on Twitter or Miranda Parnell WIS TV on Facebook.
