Lexington PD: Man wanted on multiple warrants barricaded inside home identified, roads remain blocked in neighborhood

Lexington PD: Man wanted on multiple warrants barricaded inside home, roads blocked in neighborhood
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 17, 2018 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 5:56 PM

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has identified the barricaded man who is wanted on multiple warrants inside a home in the 200 block of Coventry Drive.

Officers said Matthew Johns, 28, is wanted for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a collision.

Police say the 100 block of Coventry Drive to Teesdale Court is closed to traffic and residents of Rauch Street will be permitted to access their homes through the Mallard Lakes neighborhood.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for more updates.

Posted by WIS TV on Wednesday, October 17, 2018

