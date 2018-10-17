Lexington PD: Barricaded man in custody, roadway to reopen soon

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested a man wanted on multiple warrants who barricaded himself in his home Wednesday evening.
The incident happened on the 200 block of Coventry Drive.
Officers said Matthew Johns, 28, is wanted for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a collision.
Officers say the standoff which lasted about 5 hours ended peacefully.
“Emergency service team deployed gas and we apprehend him. He’s not injured,” Chief Terrence Green with the Lexington Police Department said.
Johns was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center. He will not face any additional charges. .
Police say the 100 block of Coventry Drive to Teesdale Court remains closed to traffic and residents of Rauch Street will be permitted to access their homes through the Mallard Lakes neighborhood. The roadway is set to reopen soon.
