Greek foreign minister resigns, prime minister takes over

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Greece's Foreign Minister, left, Nikos Kotzias, speaks with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos before a group picture of the new government outside the Parliament in Athens. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has resigned, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, following a disagreement with the defense minister over the handling of a recent deal which would change Macedonia's name in exchange for Greece dropping its objections to the country joining NATO. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File) (AP)