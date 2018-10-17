First Alert Forecast: Tracking temperatures in the 30s and 40s! Yes, the 30s and 40s!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Brace yourself! We have a roller coaster ride of temperatures on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Thursday brings sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 40s by Friday morning. Bundle up!
· Our next cold front arrives Saturday, bringing scattered showers (40%).
· Sunshine is expected Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.
· Morning temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday!
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through our Wednesday night, expect a few clouds as high pressure builds over the area. No rain is in the forecast. Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s.
On Thursday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Then, by Thursday night, bundle up! Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s! Yes, the low to mid 40s. Start planning ahead, and don’t forget about the pets.
After a start in the low to mid 40s Friday morning, we’ll see high temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry.
Our next cold front arrives Saturday with a few scattered showers. Right now, rain chances are around 40%. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We’ll see highs in the 60s by Sunday.
Then, by Monday morning, bundle up again! Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s!
Tonight: A Few Clouds. A Little Cool. Low temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds: N 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. A Cooler Day. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: A Cold Start. Morning Temps in the low to mid 40s. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
