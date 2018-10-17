First Alert Forecast: Super Fall Weather Here!

Coldest Air of The Season Is On The Way
A cold front is moving through the Midlands this morning. Clouds and a few sprinkles will give way to sunshine by afternoon. Cooler air will filter in by tonight through Friday.
The next cold front arrives Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front…behind the front is the much cooler air. Highs in the 60s Sunday and Monday with lows in the upper 30s to Near 40. Bit warmer as we move through the week. Next front comes in by Wednesday.
Weather Headlines:
- Warm and a bit muggy…turning cooler late
- Sunshine and super Fall weather Thursday and Friday. Highs lower 70s. Lows 40s-50s
- Major cold front arrives on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely during the day.
- Much colder for Sunday – Tuesday. Highs in the 60s to near 70. Lows upper 30s to Lower 40
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. 20% chance of showers. Highs lower 80s
Tonight: Clear. Lows lower 50s
Thursday: Sunny. High Near 70
