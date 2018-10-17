CPD: Pedestrian struck, killed early Wednesday may have been in roadway unlawfully

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department's traffic safety unit is investigating a motor vehicle collision that left a pedestrian dead early Wednesday.
The incident occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Taylor Street.
The preliminary investigation reveals that the 53-year-old male pedestrian was walking southbound, crossing over Taylor Street when he was struck by a Ford Escape being driven by a 25-year-old woman.
While the investigation continues, it appears that the pedestrian was unlawfully in the roadway at the time of impact.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts is making efforts to locate the man’s next of kin for death notification and subsequent release of the pedestrian’s name.
