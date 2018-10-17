Cajun Navy replaces stolen Boy Scouts camping supplies

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - A Gilbert Boy Scout troop’s trailer containing camping supplies was reported stolen over the weekend, and members of the Cajun Navy have helped the group out.
The trailer contained all of Troop 60′s equipment for their upcoming camping trip. Without it, they were not sure how they were going to go camping.
“This [equipment] allows our boys to do the good work that they do. You see us leading parades. You see us doing services projects, but this is what lets them go to camp. We don’t have pre-established tents or cabins when we get there. We pick up and put up everything that we stay in that weekend and take it down and take it home with us. So, it really affects our boys. This hurts them and it also hurts the community, because the community is what supports us,” Gilbert Boy Scout Troop 60 Scout Master Tom Wirzburger said.
But their ability to go camping is no longer a concern since the Cajun Navy stepped in.
“So the Boy Scouts Troop 60 had all their gear and trailer stolen by someone without a heart...so we are re-suppying them!” the crew said on their Facebook page.
If you would like to make donations to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 60, there is an account at the Gilbert First Community Bank: Gilbert Ruritan for Troop 60 Trailer.
Deputies ask that anyone who may have any information on the trailer’s location or who is responsible for taking the trailer to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.crimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
