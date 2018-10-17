AP Top 25 Podcast: Best offensive lines in college football

Former Notre Dame star offensive lineman Aaron Taylor, now an analyst for CBS Sports, is one of the driving forces behind the Joe Moore Award, which honors the best offensive line in the college football. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Taylor tells AP's Ralph Russo what he and the other former linemen and coaches believe makes an offensive line great. And why both Army and Alabama can be elite offensive lines even though one has five-star recruits and the other has undersized future military officers.