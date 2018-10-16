USC picked to finish second in SEC women’s basketball poll, Jennings named Preseason All-SEC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For the first time in five years, South Carolina has not been picked to finish first in the SEC in women’s hoops.
The Gamecocks were picked to finish second by the media during this year. They finished second behind defending regular season champion and national runner-up Mississippi State. The Gamecocks enter the season as the reigning four-time SEC Tournament champions.
Senior Alexis Jennings was also honored as one of seven players named to the Preseason All-SEC team. Jennings was the team’s second-leading scorer last season averaging 11.4 points while grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game. She is one of four starters returning to the team this season.
South Carolina opens regular season play at Alabama State on Nov. 11.
