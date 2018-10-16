U.S. Senators Harris, Booker to appear at political event in the Midlands

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., asks a question of the chairman during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 15, 2018 at 10:15 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 10:15 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With Election Day right around the corner, two Democratic U.S. Senators will be making their way to South Carolina to assist with campaigning.

Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and Kamala Harris (D-California) will appear at events in the Palmetto State, according to the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Sen. Booker is scheduled to take part in Betty Henderson’s Elected Officials’ and Candidates’ Cook-Off on Thursday, Oct. 17 beginning at 6 p.m. in Orangeburg County. Sen. Booker will join former SCDP chair Jaime Harrison as special guests at The Premiere, located at 1235 Five Chop Road. Tickets for the event are $25 per person.

The event Harris will attend has not been announced at this time.

