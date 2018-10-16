U.S. Senators Harris, Booker to appear at political event in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With Election Day right around the corner, two Democratic U.S. Senators will be making their way to South Carolina to assist with campaigning.
Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and Kamala Harris (D-California) will appear at events in the Palmetto State, according to the South Carolina Democratic Party.
Sen. Booker is scheduled to take part in Betty Henderson’s Elected Officials’ and Candidates’ Cook-Off on Thursday, Oct. 17 beginning at 6 p.m. in Orangeburg County. Sen. Booker will join former SCDP chair Jaime Harrison as special guests at The Premiere, located at 1235 Five Chop Road. Tickets for the event are $25 per person.
The event Harris will attend has not been announced at this time.
