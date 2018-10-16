Tigers eye seventh win in competitive battle vs. N.C. State

“They’re a good team,” said Swinney. “This is what it’s all about. You have two undefeated Power 5 teams in the same division. You can’t win this week. That’s for sure, but neither can they. The winner of this game has the opportunity to stay in control of their destiny. That’s really where you want to be. The loser is not out of it, but you got to hope something happens. We’re going to try to do everything we can to stay in control of our destiny and get off to a good start to the second half of our season.”