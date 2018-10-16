Talk of the Town: Race for life AND the waffles!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 2nd annual Race for Life 5K is back and it’s expected to be even bigger and better.
Brennan Aschleman is the executive director of Daybreak Ministries and Linzy Laird is the director of client services. They have created this race as a fundraiser for the outreach Daybreak Ministries has in the greater Columbia area.
It’s also an event very family-oriented making it just as enjoyable for the parent pushing a baby stroller to the serious runner wanting a great 3.1 mile course to sprint.
Aschleman and Laird say, “We’re running for THEIR lives.” All profits support the mission and vision of Daybreak Ministries by extending the non-profit’s reach in the Midlands. The race will be officially timed by FasTrak Timing and will be for both walkers and runners. And plan to have breakfast there. Before and after the race, volunteers will be making plenty of waffles with all the toppings. Register at https://www.runhard.org/pages/form-race-for-life.php.
- Date: Saturday, October 20, 2018
- Time: 6:30 - 7:30 am: Registration/Packet Pickup 8:00 am: Race Starts
- Packet: Friday, October 19th from 9am–6pm at Daybreak (1601 St. Julian Place, Columbia, SC 29204) Race day from 6:30–7:30 am at Saluda Shoals
- Cost: $30 $10 (kids 12 and under) Kids 2 and under are free
- Location: Saluda Shoals Park - NEW Entrance 6071 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29212
- Shirts: These shirts tend to run a bit small, so please keep that in mind when selecting your size (you may want to choose one size larger than usual). Shirts are guaranteed for runners that register on or before October 5 Shirts are not guaranteed for registrations after October 5
- Timing: The race will be officially timed by FasTrak Timing
- Awards: Overall Male & Female, Overall Masters Male & Female, and Overall High School Male & Female. Age Group Awards. Top 3 fundraisers.
You can register online until late October 16. After that, register in person at Daybreak Ministries at 1601 St. Julian Place off Forest Drive in Columbia. Call 803-771-6634 with questions or email Linzy Laird at linzy@daybreakcola.org.
More information on Daybreak Ministries is at https://www.daybreakcola.org.
